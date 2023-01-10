DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IRCTC announces air tour package to this country: Details

Jan 10, 2023, 05:51 pm IST

New Delhi:  The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a new air tour package to Thailand. The 5 nights and 6 days tour will begin from Kolkata on February 11.

The tour package will cost Rs 56,364 for single occupancy. For double occupancy it will cost  Rs 48,300 per person. The fare for a  child in the package is Rs 46,095 with a bed and Rs 40,677 without a bed. The cost include hotel stay, flight tickets, food, beverages, etc.

 

 

