Ozone layer to be completely be healed within two decades as the airborne chemicals are declining, says UN

According to a recent United Nations research, the Earth’s ozone layer, which shields people from the sun’s damaging UV radiation, will fully recover within the next two decades as the amount of airborne chemicals that are degrading the atmospheric layer are decreasing.

The ozone layer will return to its 1980 levels globally by 2040, over the Arctic by 2045, and over the Antarctic by 2066, claims the paper.

The ozone layer has significantly thickened, according to researchers from the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Environment Program, who called their findings ‘a little bit of good news for the globe.’

More protection for people and other living things is provided by the ozone layer’s strengthening.

The alarm over the loss of ozone was first raised in the 1980s, following which under the 1989 Montreal protocol, countries pledged to eliminate ozone-depleting chemicals, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that were used as solvents and refrigerants.

The UN report noted the success of the Montreal Protocol in helping repair the ozone layer.