Rajasthan government’s crackdown on paper leak accusers: ‘Respond within 72 hours or house will be torn down’

Bhupendra Saran, the main accused in the Rajasthan paper leak case, has been given 72 hours to respond to the notice posted on his home by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) before the building is torn down. According to Raghuveer Saini, the Chief Controlling Officer of the JDA, the house was built outside of the rules.

The main accused in the case are Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka. The JDA gave notice one day after demolishing the Bhupendta Saran and Suresh Dhaka-owned Adhigam coaching facility in Jaipur. A 25,000 rupee reward has also been placed on Suresh Dhaka by the Udaipur Police.

Since the leak was found, the two have been missing.

According to Raghuveer Saini, Saran and his brother’s names are on the registration for the disputed house. ‘If there is no satisfactory response in that duration, action will be taken as the house was constructed in violation of the norms,’ Saini added.