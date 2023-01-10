Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has lifted restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced that it will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year.

‘The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit,’ said Tawfiq al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Hajj season is expected to begin on June 26 in 2023. The Hajj pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once.