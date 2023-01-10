DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers

Jan 10, 2023, 02:43 pm IST

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia  has lifted restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah  in Saudi Arabia announced that it will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year.

‘The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit,’ said Tawfiq al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Also Read: Malaysia Open: India’s Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth crash out 

Hajj season is expected to begin on June 26 in 2023. The  Hajj pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 10, 2023, 02:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button