Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the equity market. BSE Sensex ended at 60,115.48, lower by 631.83 points or 1.04%. NSE Nifty was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20. About 1376 shares have advanced, 2027 shares declined, and 152 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Among sectors, PSU Bank index down over 2%, while Nifty Bank and Infra indices down 1% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5% each.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corp and Divis Labs. Top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and SBI.