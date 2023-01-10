TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu met with his old friend superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently in Hyderabad for the Jailer film shoot. Thalaivar met N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on January 9. They spent a lot of time together and had a long-standing friendship. They took a photo during the encounter, which Rajinikanth posted on his Twitter page. He expressed his hopes for Chandrababu Naidu’s political career in his letter.

Next, Rajinikanth will appear in Sun Pictures’ production of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The shooting of the movie should be finished in a few weeks. According to the sources, Jailer is scheduled to open in theatres in the 2023 summer season. Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vinayakan all had significant roles.