The Vatican reopens a probe into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a case that gripped Italy for 40 years

The disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a mystery that engulfed Italy for 40 years, has been revived by the Vatican. In response to numerous demands from Emanuela’s brother Pietro, who has been steadfastly working to uncover the truth regarding his sister’s abduction, the investigation has been reopened, according to LaPresse.

Pietro is the Vatican’s advocate of justice. He acknowledged that the investigation had been reopened. In order to address a number of concerns and ‘leave no stone unturned,’ he said that ‘all files, records, reports, information, and testimonies’ related to the case will be revisited.

When Emanuela mysteriously vanished on June 22, 1983, while returning home from her flute lessons, she was 15 years old. The case till now triggered many theories, including the one where many believe that she was kidnapped by a gang to blackmail the Vatican to release Mehmet Ali Agca, who was jailed in 1981 for his attempt to kill Pope John Paul II.

However, no concrete answers have been given, Guardian reported.