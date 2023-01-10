UP man charged by CBI in child sexual abuse case

In a case involving child sexual abuse, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Mohammad Zaki, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In connection with a case involving sexual abuse and other offences, including the sharing of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms, the chargesheet was submitted to the POCSO (Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences) court in Prayagraj.

On December 27, 2021, the investigation agency filed a case against Zaki based on a reference to Interpol that it had obtained from the National Central Bureau in Ottawa, Canada. The company claimed that an Indian Instagram user had shared images of child sex abuse on the social media site.

‘During the investigation which included analysis of data of electronic devices recovered from the possession of the accused, it was found that the accused was involved in sexual abuse of minor girls. It was also revealed that he was sharing photographs and videos of sexual exploitation of the victims on social media platforms,’ said the CBI.

Four young girls who were allegedly sexually exploited by the accused were identified by the CBI. A number of acts, including aggravated sexual abuse and the use of children for pornographic purposes, were allegedly connected to the accused.

The accused is currently being held by authorities after being earlier taken into custody by the agency.