UP revokes the licence of a cough syrup manufacturer connected to fatalities in Uzbekistan

A Tuesday article on the Moneycontrol website says that, Uttar Pradesh has revoked Marion Biotech’s production permit in light of the company’s cough syrup being suspected in the deaths of 19 infants in Uzbekistan. An inquiry for comment from Reuters did not receive a response right away from Marion Biotech.

After a drug regulator inspection last month, the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups that was implicated in the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan stopped producing all medications.

Production at the Marion Biotech facility in Noida, outside of Delhi, was paused while a senior executive for the company claimed they were expecting results after the inspection, as Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had stated in December.

The legal director of Marion Biotech, Hasan Harris, told Reuters partner ANI, ‘The factory was examined; we are awaiting the reports. All drug production has been stopped.’

The health ministry of Uzbekistan informed that, Dok-1 Max syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech was responsible for at least 19 child deaths in Samarkand city last month.

The Uzbekistan example comes after at least 70 children’s fatalities in the Gambia that were attributed to cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a company based in New Delhi. The company denied any involvement, and inspectors from the Indian government said test samples of cough syrups related to deaths in the Gambia did not contain any contaminants and that they met official regulations.