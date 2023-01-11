A BJP leader and other eight people detained in Chhattisgarh for fund violations in a horticulture programme.

Nine persons, including a BJP official, have been named in a FIR for allegedly stealing Rs 20 lakh from the National Horticulture Mission Scheme in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh.

Anchal Rajwada, the district president of the BJYM, is one of nine people who have been charged in a case that was reported to the Ajak police station in Baikunthpur, Chhattisgarh.

Anandi Singh, an 80-year-old farmer, received Rs 20 lakh in funding to build a community pond on his property. However, he complained to collector of Korea on November 23, 2022, alleging financial irregularities in the sum he had been paid.

As soon as the applicant’s written complaint was acknowledged, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat of Korea was tasked with conducting an inquiry, and a team was assembled.

According to Trilok Bansal (SP) Korea, a case has been reported and is being considered. After an investigation, further action will be taken.