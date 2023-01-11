Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe, announces Mercedes to workers who completes five years with him.

Ashneer Grover, a co-founder of BharatPe, participated in Season 1 of Shark Tank India as an investor. But as he prepares to captain the ship of his new company, he has returned to stage one of launching a startup. Grover announced about his new venture, Third Unicorn, and disclosed that it is exclusively ‘Desi,’ self-generating capital, and accepting of new hires. Additionally, he is advising potential investors to get in touch with him directly if they are interested in funding his new business.

Grover published a brief teaser showcasing the structure of Third Unicorn and announcing the launch of the business on LinkedIn. ‘We at Third Unicorn have been constructing a company that is reshaping the market invisibly and silently. Bootstrapped. without the spotlight. And we are acting in a unique way. Quite differently’ He stated this in his post on the social networking site dedicated to jobs.

Grover also released a slideshow featuring a sneak preview of his new business and explained how it will only have 50 employees at first. He also urged those who were interested to apply for jobs in order to be hired. ‘Here is a sneak glimpse of HOW we are building, so check it out if you want to be a part of the next TODU-FODU affair! The million-dollar question is still WHAT we are building!,’ he added.

Additionally, if an employee stays with Third Unicorn for five years, Grover offered to give them a Mercedes. He said, ‘Gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai.’

The former Shark Tank judge also urged inventors to contribute money if they were interested in the fresh startup concept. He emphasised further, though, that the business is solely interested in Indian-based investors, and he urged venture capitalists to keep their distance. ‘VCs-SheCs, kindly keep out of here. We only invest in Desi/Earned Money’ he observed

Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover are building the Third Unicorn. On his 40th birthday in June of last year, he established the groundwork for this new business.