Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: BMRCL suspends three officers, requests for independent probe

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer after the under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru collapsed and claimed two lives. BMRCL has also requested the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to independently probe the matter and provide a report

‘Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer suspended. BMRCL requested IISc to independently probe the matter and provide a report’, said BMRCL. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The collapse of the pillar claimed two lives including a woman and her toddler while left two others injured.

According to the FIR, site engineers, metro contractors, site-in-charge officers, BMRCL officers, and others have been included. Narrating the ordeal of the incident, Lohit, the husband of the deceased woman said, ‘We were travelling in a two-wheeler. I was supposed to drop them to a concerned place and then leave from there. But this incident happened within a fraction of a second. As I looked back, my wife and kid had fallen. There was nothing I could do’. Expressing sorrow over the mishap and Lohit urged the government to take safety measures and precautions to avert any such occurrence in future.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted. The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and sought a detailed investigation into the matter. Besides, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation said that notices have been issued to the contractors and engineers concerned in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru. It said that an internal technical team would investigate the matter.

