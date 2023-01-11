CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In a breathtaking and scintillating extravaganza, the Hockey World Cup 2023 was inaugurated by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, senior state ministers, officers of the State, senior officials of FIH (International Hockey Federation), Hockey India and a 50,000 strong crowd at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium in Odisha on Wednesday.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik led the inaugural address of this global sporting Hockey carnival which is being held for the second successive time in Odisha by the Odisha Government. In his inaugural address, the Odisha CM expressed his immense delight with the way that the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup has returned to Odisha. With the grand celebrations lighting up the night sky, he officially welcomed hockey home!

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Trophy Celebrations are streaming NOW! ?- Visit the https://t.co/igjqkvA4ct App to stream the event LIVE (link in bio)#HWC2023 #HockeyEquals #HockeyInvites @sports_odisha @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/Ii8mS8KKx3 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 11, 2023

While the matches would be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela in Odisha, the inauguration was held today at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. As a tribute to Late Biju Patnaik, an Augmented Reality experience was performed that told the story of his life and the incredible things he has done as the modern architect of the state of Odisha. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani wowed the crowd with their wonderful performances while the BLACKSWAN, a global girl music group performed to the delight of the 50,000 audience. Their spectacular performance captured the hearts of all members of the audience at the Celebrations.

A youth concert was performed by the famous Bollywood music director Pritam who has also created the Hockey World Cup anthem. In this youth concert were many noted musicians and famed singers like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan along with a drone show. There were various performances by local Odia talent from the Odia film industry as well as from the Prince Dance Group of Odisha. The entire event commenced with an invocation ceremony by Guru Aruna Mohanty as a tribute to Lord Jagannath. As the fireworks of this inaugural event of this sporting extravaganza lit up the night sky in Cuttack, it put a sparkle in the eyes of every member of the audience. The incredible show was a dazzling sight to see.

An incredible showcase of technology elevated the stadium to new heights with xylobands glittering all across the audience and pulsing to the music, an awe-inspiring show that is sure to live on in people’s hearts forever. While the matches will commence from January 13 of this month and conclude on January 29, 2023 with the finals, Odisha led by CM Naveen Patnaik has yet again pulled off a grand global sporting event inauguration with great elan and grace, coupled with four hours of non-stop music, dance and performances which has already made the Hockey World Cup 2023 one of the most memorable global sporting events of India ever.