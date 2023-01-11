Iran’s most prominent women activist Sepideh Qolian describes the torture in Iran’s notorious Evin prison

The renowned Evin jail in Iran has been the site of torture and interrogations, according to Sepideh Qolian, one of Iran’s most well-known women activists. According to the BBC, Qolian wrote a letter from within the prison. She was given a five-year prison term in 2018 for what the judges deemed to be ‘activities against national security.’ She is now incarcerated. She had backed a strike at the time.

Qolian, a prisoner studying law, has detailed how people who have been detained or imprisoned are questioned in a waiting room.

She writes in her letter, ‘The exam room is crowded with young boys and girls and the yells of torturers can be heard.’

On Iran’s state-run television, dozens of confessions have been aired till now. There are allegations that these confessions are forced and often obtained under torture.

In her letter, Qolian has described a scene she witnessed on December 28, 2022.

‘It’s freezing cold and snowing, near the exit door of the building, a young boy blindfolded and wearing nothing but a thin grey T-shirt is sat in front of an interrogator’

He’s shaking and pleading: ‘I swear to God I didn’t beat anyone.’ They want him to confess. As I am passing I shout: ‘DO NOT confess,’ and ‘Death to you tyrants.”