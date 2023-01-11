Remastered version of the multi-Academy Award-winning film ‘Titanic’ to be re-released in theatres in 3D

25 lovely years have passed since James Cameron gave us ‘Titanic,’ an epic tragic love story set on the magnificent but sad Titanic ship, which died in the Atlantic after colliding with an iceberg in 1912. It’s been 25 years since the movie introduced Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to the world.

A remastered version of the multi-Academy Award-winning movie will be re-released in theatres in 3D to commemorate the film’s 25 illustrious years.

The movie, which stars Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, is an epic, action-packed love story set against the tragic maiden voyage of the Titanic, the largest moving thing ever constructed at the time.

‘Titanic’ won a record 11 Academy Awards in 1999 including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.