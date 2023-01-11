Romanian court rejects appeal filed by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate against his 30-day detention

An appeal against his 30-day incarceration that was filed by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate was dismissed by a Romanian court on Tuesday.

The court highlighted that they may leave Romania and reside in nations that do not accept extradition, adding that ‘the potential of them [Tate and his colleagues] fleeing inquiries cannot be overlooked.’

The prosecutors are currently attempting to increase Tate’s jail time to 180 days, according to Ramona Bolla, spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.

Eugen Constantin Vidineac, Tate’s attorney, told reporters shortly after the court’s ruling that there was insufficient evidence to support an indictment of his client.

‘Not a single piece of evidence suggests that a rape crime has been committed,’ the statement reads.

However, according to the prosecutors, six potential victims have been identified so far.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer alongside his younger brother Tristan and two Romanian women have been sentenced to 30-day detention following the arrest last month on charges of human trafficking, rape, and creating an organised crime syndicate.