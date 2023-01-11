US House to create a committee on China in a bid to counter Beijing’s growing international influence

The US House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday to establish a select committee on China in an effort to check Beijing’s expanding global influence. The resounding victory was one of its first since the House was taken over by the Republicans. Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican, will serve as the committee’s chair.

A resolution establishing the Select Committee on the Strategic Rivalry Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party was approved by the House by a vote of 365 to 65. The committee will look at the relevant topics and offer policy suggestions.

In response to the most recent event, China’s foreign ministry encouraged the US on Wednesday to practise respect for one another.

‘We hope that those on the US side will look at China and US-China relations objectively and rationally, act in the self interests of the US and common interests with China, meet each other halfway, and promote relations based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation between the two countries,’ foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference in Beijing.