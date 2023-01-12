Congress is a doorway to corrupt politics: Karnataka CM Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, responded to Dinesh Gundu Rao’s criticism of the BJP by calling the Congress ‘an arch for admittance to corrupt politics.’

Dinesh Gundu Rao, a former state congressman, claimed that KS Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi, who supposedly has a criminal history, works for the BJP. According to Basavaraj Bommai, instructions had been provided to determine whether or not Ravi was a BJP employee.

‘Santro’ Ravi is currently at large and is accused of rape, brutality, and trafficking in sex. He was allegedly close to numerous politicians in the Karnataka government, according to opposition parties.

‘Santro Ravi himself declared that he is a BJP worker,’ Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted. Such individuals can only be found in the BJP. The BJP is full of sexual predators, bribe-takers, cheaters, and gluttons. What moral authority do the hypocritical BJP leaders have to discuss traditions, beliefs, and ideas?

Basavaraj Bommai responded, stating, ‘The Congress is politically bankrupt. Dinesh is familiar with the types of people in his party. I won’t lower myself to their level. Dirty politics can be entered through Congress. Let them first take care of their own house.’

Regarding the Congress’ pledge to provide 200 free electricity units in advance of state elections, Bommai claimed that since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a newcomer to politics, the same claim would have been acceptable.

Bommai continued, ‘How can they give the free power when the Congress government failed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for six hours?’