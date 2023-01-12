Indian Railways announces winter special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate winter special trains for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush. The national transporter will operate 1,157 trips of 153 special trains till January 31, 2023.

Full list of special trains:

09628 Solapur – Ajmer Special: During its journey, the train will halt at Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam, Nagda Junction, Kota, Sawai Madhopur Jn and Jaipur Junction. There are two AC-2 Tier, five AC-3 Tier, seven Sleeper class and six General Second class including two guard’s brake vans.

01447 Panvel – Karmali Special: The train will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim. There are One AC-2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier, eleven sleeper class and six General second class including two Guard’s Brake Van.

03357/03358 Dhanbad – Coimbatore Special: The train will stop at 20 stations between Dhanbad and Coimbatore. The train will have two AC Two Tier Coaches, four AC Three Tier Coaches, twelve Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and two Luggage cum Brake Vans.

03101/03102 Sealdah – Puri special: The train will leave Sealdah on every Saturday and will leave Puri every Sunday.

The booking of all the winter special trains can be done from the Passenger Railway System (PRS). The passengers are advised to contact helpline number 139. They can also visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for more details.