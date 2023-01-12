Indian Railways cancels 348 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 325 trains scheduled to operate today. The national transporter changed origin station of 43 trains and short terminated 45 trains. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational related works. Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu among others.

According to the national transporter, 4,183 trains were affected and 4,240 trains were cancelled due to fog during winter from December 2021 to January 2022.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00467 , 01136 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02101 , 02102 , 03085 , 03086 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11409 , 11807 , 11901 , 12033 , 12034 , 12215 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 14854 , 14865 , 15035 , 15036 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15552 , 15621 , 15716 , 16213 , 17021 , 17309 , 17310 , 17419 , 19611 , 20938 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47212 , 47217 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966

Steps to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement