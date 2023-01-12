Mindy Kaling voices the Indian-American version of the popular character ‘Velma’ in a spinoff of Scooby-Doo

‘Velma’s’ first official trailer is finally out. The popular character’s Indian-American rendition is voiced by Mindy Kaling in the stand-alone, adult-oriented animated series that is a spinoff of the Scooby-Doo series.

The organisation of amateur sleuths and ghost hunters known as Mystery Inc. or Mystery Incorporated has Velma as a member. She is frequently portrayed as the group’s intellectual leader and can be identified by her thick glasses, turtleneck sweater, and A-line skirt.

The other members are Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, and Scooby-Doo, the Great Dane who serves as the group’s mascot. Glenn Howerton, Constance Wu, and Sam Richardson are also included as voice actors. They each perform Shaggy, Daphne, and Fred’s voices.

It is not known whether Scooby-Doo, the talking Great Dane dog from which the franchise gets its name, will appear. While Velma has been white traditionally, this film makes her an American of Indian origin.