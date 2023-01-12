Ram Charan says he will dance his heart out with Jr NTR if the film ‘RRR’ wins the Oscar

The ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ is practically everywhere, and this is more true today that it won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The cast and director of RRR attended the Golden Globes Awards 2023 ceremony last night, when the song was awarded the trophy.

The awards event was held in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, where SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR among others arrived in style.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the principal actors of RRR, celebrate their camaraderie and the spirit of dance in their smash hit song. To win the golden trophy, the song outperformed rivals Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

The song is also shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards.

If the film wins the Oscar, Ram Charan says he will dance his heart out with Jr NTR. They will probably also dance on the stage.

The Telugu track is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.