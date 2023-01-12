Shashi Tharoor plans to run for the Lok Sabha and also hopes to win the Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat.

According to sources, Shashi Tharoor MP, who has expressed interest in running for the Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat, would run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The MP will run from his current seat in Thiruvananthapuram. The choice was made when it was determined that his political career wouldn’t benefit from withdrawing from the political scene until the upcoming Kerala Legislative assembly election, which is slated for 2026.

If Tharoor doesn’t run from Thiruvananthapuram, K Muraleedharan will get the majority, aware of the development. If Tharoor decides not to run from the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP is considering fielding renowned actor Suresh Gopi.

However, Tharoor plans to run for the Vattiyoorkavu seat in the upcoming assembly elections. Tharoor had raised the prospect of running for chief minister in the Kerala Legislative assembly elections, having already hinted at getting involved in state politics.