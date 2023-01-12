Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on January 12. BSE Sensex ended at 59,958.03, lower by 147.47 points or 0.25%. NSE Nifty was down 37.50 points or 0.21% at 17,858.20. About 1590 shares have advanced, 1813 shares declined and 152 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

The top gainers in the market were SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Cipla. The top losers in the market were Divis Labs, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Axis Bank and Tata Motors.

Among sectors, oil & gas index fell 1% and bank shed 0.5%, while capital goods and information technology indices rises 0.5% each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.