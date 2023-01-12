Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopts resolution, urging Centre to implement Sethusamudram Project

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram Project without further delay. The resolution moved by the state Chief Minister MK Stalin, requested the Union Government not to delay the project as it is important for Tamil Nadu and the country’s economic growth.

‘Due to political reasons, BJP opposed Sethusamudram Project. Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha was in favour of this project but suddenly changed her stand and filed a case against it’, Stalin said. The chief minister said that the DMK government wants the Centre to restart the abandoned project without any delay.

‘The Sethusamudram Project is essential to strengthening the economic development of Tamil Nadu and India. This great project was originally conceived in the year 1860 by Commander Taylor at a cost of Rs 50 lakh’, CM Stalin said while moving the resolution. He further said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had permitted to conduct the project’s feasibility study during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The chief minister put forth the benefits of the project asserting that it will uplift the state’s economy and particularly help the southern districts and ensure employment opportunities for the youth.