To reduce the problem of stray cattles, the Gujarat government will sterilise over 50,000 bulls.

The state administration of Gujarat has planned to castrate over 50,000 stray bulls across the state in order to reduce the threat of stray animals on public highways.

According to cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel, the decision was made during the Wednesday meeting of the Gujarat government cabinet.

Rushikesh Patel said that, ‘the decision has been made to rid the public of the threat posed by stray cattle. Over 50,000 bulls will be castrated during the special drive, which will take place in 156 municipalities and 8 major cities in the state. More than 105 cattle ponds are in use to care for bulls in various zones of the state’.

He said that, in addition to the many measures the state government is taking to relieve its residents of the suffering caused by stray animals, a specific campaign will be started to eradicate stray bulls from both urban and rural regions. The minister noted that this programme will castrate about 50,000 stray bulls older than a year in addition to 156 municipalities throughout the state and 8 urban areas.

Additionally, plans will be created for the upkeep and care of animals for a week following castration.

An expert crew composed of veterinarians, animal husbandry officers, livestock inspectors, and handlers will oversee the unique drive. The bulls’ ears will also be marked with tags after being castrated to help with tracking.