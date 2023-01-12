US Supreme Court allows New York to enforce new gun control law aka Concealed Carry Improvement Act

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA), passed by the state of New York in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s historic decision increasing gun rights last year, was approved by the federal court on Wednesday.

The court denied a petition from the Gun Owners of America organisation, which sought to have the lower court’s ruling upholding the Democratic-backed gun control law’s enforcement, overturned.

Notably, the Supreme Court upheld the right to carry a pistol outside the home in public areas in a 6-3 decision in June of last year. However, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed CCIA a week after the judgement.

The new legislation modified the requirements to obtain concealed and carry permits. It also prohibited the possession of firearms in certain areas deemed ‘sensitive’ or restricted, referring to hospitals and schools.

However, immediately after, the legislation ran into legal challenges and in October, a US district court judge issued a temporary stay on significant portions of CCIA.