‘We have no chance of winning the Manchester derby if we play like this’: Pep Guardiola on losing the EFL Cup

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, gave an honest assessment of his team’s EFL Cup elimination at the hands of Southampton and stated that if they play like they did on Wednesday, they have no chance of winning the forthcoming Manchester derby.

Manchester United will welcome Guardiola’s team to Old Trafford with a lot of momentum on their side after defeating Charlton Athletic 3-0 to secure a spot in the EFL Cup semifinals.

Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo’s goals on Wednesday eliminated City from the competition, hampering their preparations for the crucial match. Despite having a lot of the ball, City was unable to register a shot on goal during the game.

When asked about this data, Guardiola responded, ‘That’s the reason why the defending Premier League Champions weren’t good on the night,’ reported Reuters.

When asked about the figure, he responded to Sky Sports, ‘That’s why we weren’t good.’

The City manager continued by saying that the superior team won the game that night. Guardiola claimed that his team didn’t merit a victory that evening.

‘The more superior team won. In the beginning, we didn’t play well or well at all. There are many games you can start poorly and win, but we chose not to.’

‘When you arrive even slightly late and fail to score a goal in this game, you are not ready to participate. You succeed when you are ready to score.’

‘Tonight was a difficult night, but we should praise our opponent since they played better. You have to deserve to win games, and tonight we didn’t.’

Guardiola continued by talking about the next derby match versus United and claimed that if his squad plays similarly to Erik ten Hag’s team, they won’t stand a chance.