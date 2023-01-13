Commodity Market: Gold price surge for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,280, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,988 per 10 gram, up by Rs 80 or 0.14%. Silver futures are trading at Rs 68,643 per kg, down by Rs 103 or 0.15%.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,897.92 per ounce. Gold prices gained 1.7% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,901.80. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.03% to 912.14 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.2% higher to $23.82, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,071.74 and palladium slipped 0.6% to $1,782.13.