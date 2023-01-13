Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley passes away at age 54

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer and the lone child of Elvis Presley, the ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,’ passed away on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area, according to her mother.

In a statement, her mother, Priscilla Presley, said, ‘It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.’

‘She was the most fervent, courageous, and loving woman I’ve ever met. We request discretion as we attempt to cope with this tragic loss,’ the sentence included