Follow these steps to recover username and password for SBI’s online banking

Mumbai: India’s largest nationalized bank, State Bank of India offers customers several online services. This service has made financial services more accessible for SBI customers. To use SBI Internet banking services, the customers are not required to go to a bank or an ATM.

Customers need to enter your User ID and Password to get into their SBI Internet Banking account. The customers cannot access the account without the User ID and Password. Customers will receive a special User ID and Password from the bank after they register for SBI Internet Banking services.

But what happens if one lose access because they forgot their username or password? The username and password can be recovered by following some simple steps.

SBI Internet Banking: How to recover username:

First visit onlinesbi.com and click on ‘Forgot Username.’

Enter the 11-digit Customer Information (CIF) number printed on your passbook.

Select your country, enter the registered mobile number, write the captcha code and submit the details.

Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone; tap ‘Confirm.’

You will now receive the User ID on your phone.

SBI Internet Banking: How to recover password:

Visit onlinesbi.com and click on ‘Forgot Password.’

Enter all the details asked for; a new password will be sent on the registered email address.

Sign-in with that password and change it to keep your account secure.