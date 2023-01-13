In Rs 215 million extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Nora Fatehi turns witness

On Friday, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi made a statement in the Rs 215 crore extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a jailed ‘conman,’ before Delhi’s Patiala House Court. In the current case, Fatehi would be considered a witness and her statement would be used as evidence.

Previously, Fatehi denied all charges and maintained that she was unrelated to the extortion case. She insisted that Leena Maria Paul, Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s wife, was the only way she had contact with him.

The recording of Nora’s statement was done in accordance with CrPC section 164 (recording of confessions and statements). Earlier, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had recorded Nora Fatehi’s statement.

Nora Fatehi was not directly connected to Jacqueline Fernandez, who was also connected to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to a previous statement from the Delhi Police. She and Pinky Irani were previously summoned for questioning.

Officers from the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing questioned Nora Fatehi about a gathering she had attended in Chennai in December 2020 along with an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She had previously been questioned about her conversations with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and their relationship.

Nora Fatehi had informed the officials that Exceed Entertainment Pvt Ltd, her agency, had handled the event booking. LS Corporation and Nail Artistry, a company run by Sukesh’s wife Leena Maria Paul, organised the event. Around December 2020, it was held in a hotel’s banquet room.

Speaking about the contentious event, the actor told the police, ‘The event went off well. Leena met me and gave me a Gucci bag and an iPhone. She said ‘my husband is a big fan, he can’t meet you but you can speak to him on the phone’. She put him on the speaker. He thanked me and said they are big fans. She then announced they are going to give me a new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.’