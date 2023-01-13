Indian automaker start-up Vayve Mobility unveils prototype of the country’s first solar-powered electric vehicle

Indian automaker start-up Vayve Mobility on Wednesday (January 11) unveiled a prototype of what it called the country’s first solar-powered electric vehicle, as India’s biennial car show kicked off on the outskirts of New Delhi after a year-long postponement due to Covid-19.

According to Vilas Deshpande, chief operating officer of Vayve Mobility, the two-seater smart car, known as ‘Eva,’ has solar panels on its roof to provide additional charging on top of a battery pack, allowing the vehicle to drive for up to 10 km (6.2 miles) a day.

He added that the corporation intended to introduce the vehicle to the market in about 18 months.

Firms from Kia to BYD and Tata Motors kept their focus on electric cars at the auto show. Meanwhile Suzuki Motor Corp’s India unit Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motor showcased other technologies as well, in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The clean vehicle push comes at a time when the Indian government is looking to cut emissions and pollution in major cities while also reducing its oil import bill. India is offering companies millions of dollars in incentives to build electric vehicles (EVs) and their parts locally.