Malaysia Open Super 750 Badminton: India’s HS Prannoy loses in quarterfinals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, ace Indian player HS Prannoy crashed out of the the Malaysia Open Super 750 badminton tournament. The Indian shuttler lost to world number 7 Japanese Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles quarterfinals at Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Prannoy lost to the Japanese player by ‘16-21, 21-19 ,10-21’ in just 54 minutes.

This was Naraoka’s third win over HS Prannoy in as many meetings. He had defeated Prannoy at the Singapore Open and World Tour Finals last year.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles at Malaysia Open, sixth seed PV Sindhu, lost ‘12-21, 10-21, 15-21 to Marin of Spain in 59 minutes.