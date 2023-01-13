Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny 5-door in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its off-roader named ‘Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door’ at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle will be manufactured locally at the Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility.

The company has sold more than 3.2 million units of the Jimny in global markets till date.

The new vehicle can be pre-booked by paying Rs 11,000. The Jimny 5-door SUV measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is powered by 1.5L K-Series petrol engine with idle start/stop feature which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while a 4-speed automatic transmission is also available as optional. Suzuki’s 4×4 ALLGRIP drive system comes as standard feat.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Jimny in six colour shades. They are: Kinetic Yellow, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue and Pearl Arctic White. The SUV features a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys speakers, etc. S safety features 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, reverse parking sensors with camera and many more