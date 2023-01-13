Over 280 people arrested after violence broke out between farmers, police during Buxar protests

38 named and more than 250 unnamed people were arrested after three FIRs were filed against them on Wednesday in Bihar’s Buxar after a farmer agitation descended into violence. When the farmers and police clashed, over a dozen vehicles were set on fire and 11 police officers were hurt.

After a Tuesday night raid by the state police, farmer protests in the Buxar district turned violent. As they claimed that police broke into a farmer’s house last night and beat him, the protesters set fire to police vans and damaged government vehicles.

Farmers in the Buxar district of Bihar were brutally beaten up by the police while they slept, and this was caught on camera. The family members passed along the video of the police action.

The farmers have been protesting against receiving :inadequate’ compensation for the land they sold to build a thermal power plant.

At least 18 vehicles, including police vans, three fire trucks, an ambulance, and three buses, were set ablaze by farmers, according to the police. These vehicles belonged to the state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), a joint venture between the Himachal Pradesh government and the Centre that is building the thermal power plant at Chausa. The temporary staff quarters and office at the location were also ransacked.

Two of the three First Information Reports (FIRs) filed at the Mufassil police station were filed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, the company building the thermal plant, and the third FIR was filed by a Chausa circle officer.