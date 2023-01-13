Rakhi Sawant breaks silence; Confirms marriage to Adil Durrani, though he denies..

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant broke her silence after wedding photos with Adil Durrani went viral on social media. She confirmed the news of getting married to Adil and revealed that they tied knots last year in July after three months of dating.

On Wednesday, pictures featured Rakhi wearing a white and pink coloured sharara, with a beige dupatta on her head. Adil looked casual in a shirt and jeans. The two had garlands around their neck and were seen signing some paper which appeared to be their marriage registration form. Later, she shared the photos on her Instagram account and wrote, ‘Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil’.

While speaking to Etimes, Rakhi Sawant said, ‘I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. However, as per reports, Adil has denied wedding reports and said that they are not married.

For the unversed, in a carousel post, Rakhi and Adil are seen registering their marriage in a registrar’s office. In one photo, Rakhi, dressed up as a bride, is signing the marriage certificate with Adil. In another photo, Adil and Rakhi are posing with their marriage certificate. In the third photo, the marriage application got captured, and we could see the names of Adil and Rakhi as husband and wife. Another interesting fact from the certificate was the date of marriage registration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. Speaking about him in the same interview, Rakhi called marrying Ritesh a ‘mistake’ and said she learnt about him after participating in Bigg Boss. She also added that her marriage with Ritesh wasn’t legal as he hadn’t divorced his first wife. According to her, she has a ‘strong desire to become a mother’, however, it’s Adil’s family who is yet to accept her. Rakhi recently came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.