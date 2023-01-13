Residents of China receives warning against visiting elders during Lunar New Year as the Covid-19 cases increase

The Covid-19 virus is still spreading quickly through numerous cities and rural areas in China, therefore locals have been advised against visiting elderly relatives over the Lunar New Year’s vacations. Prof. Guo Jianwen, a member of the State Council’s pandemic prevention team, urged people to ‘don’t go home to visit them’ if the virus has not infected their elderly relatives.

On Thursday, Jianwen remarked, ‘You don’t necessarily have to bring the virus to their home; you have all kinds of ways to show you care for them.’

After the restrictions for Covid-19 were lifted in December, the period holiday, which was scheduled to begin on January 21, was going to be days of celebration and festivities, however, the celebrations have been washed away by the coronavirus wave.

This week, health authorities said that infections have peaked in various provinces as well as cities like Shanghai and Beijing. However, serious concerns have been raised in regional areas where the health resources are more limited and a large number of people are reported unvaccinated.