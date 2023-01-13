Since January 8, there have been about 2.5 million daily trips out of China.

After the country’s borders were reopened from January 8 to 12, approximately 4,90,000 entry and departure excursions were made to and from China each day, a representative from the immigration office of the nation said during a news briefing on Friday.

According to Liu Haitao, this is up 48.9% from the time before China’s COVID policy easing, although it is still just 26.2% below 2019 levels. He noted that of the 4,90,000 trips, 2,50,000 were inbound and 2,40,000 were outbound.

On Sunday, China’s borders were reopened for the first time in three years. As it abandons its zero-COVID policy, restrictions like quarantines for incoming travellers were removed.