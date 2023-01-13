Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher on January 13. BSE Sensex ended at 60,261.18, higher by 303.15 points or 0.51%. NSE Nifty was up 98.40 points or 0.55% at 17,956.60.

About 1944 shares have advanced, 1456 shares declined, and 137 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. All the sectoral indices ended higher with metal, power and PSU Bank indices up 1% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.’

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and Infosys. The top losers in the market were Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro and ITC.