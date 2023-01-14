Chinese nationals seek new homes in Southeast Asia as China dismantles most of its zero-Covid curbs

Many Chinese people are looking for new homes in Southeast Asia as China has removed the most of its zero-Covid limitations allowing individuals to go overseas for the Lunar New Year break. Chinese nationals are increasingly inquiring about residence in Thailand, condos in Malaysia, and offices in Singapore, according to a story published on Saturday (January 14) by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Sulochana Uthirapathi, the founder of Transform Borders in Singapore, a company that specialises in immigration issues specific to the city-state, reported that she had seen a spike in requests from Chinese citizens looking to relocate there in the previous month.

Speaking to This week, Uthirapathi said most of these were high-net-worth individuals who wanted to move their families to Singapore.

‘To move their families here, one way is to set up family offices but they also have children coming here to study as well,’ she told This Week. The Transform Borders founder also pointed out that Singapore is a very safe place where there are not a lot of political changes or control.