DMK leader has been accused of making insulting comments towards RN Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu.

Sivaji Krishnamurthy, the head of the DMK, has been accused of making offensive comments about RN Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu. Prasanna Ramasamy, the Deputy Secretary to the Governor, has reported the incident to the chief of Chennai City Police.

Sivaji Krishnamurthy, a DMK spokesperson, sparked controversy when he declared that ‘we will send a terrorist to shoot and assassinate’ the governor of Tamil Nadu.

In a video, Shivaji Krishnamurthy is heard using the most ‘abusive, slanderous and disparaging words’ against the governor of Tamil Nadu, claims Prasanna Ramasamy, who submitted the complaint.

The lawsuit further said that Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as other pertinent laws apply to Krishnamurthy’s abusive and intimidating speech.

‘CM asks us not to reprimand the Governor. I would have put flowers at his feet and folded my hands in thanks if he had read the speech correctly. But if he refuses to pronounce Ambedkar’s name, don’t I have the right to smack him with a slipper? You must travel to Kashmir if you refuse to say his name.’ At a meeting, Sivaji Krishnamurthy threatened to send a terrorist to shoot and murder you.