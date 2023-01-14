Eat these foods to reduce stress

Many things in daily life cause too much stress for many people. Excessive stress can have a negative effect on health. Foods play a huge role in reducing stress.

Here are some foods that help reduce stress:

Studies have shown that the aroma of cinnamon relaxes the body and thereby relieves stress. Adding cinnamon to a hot cup of black tea not only enhances the taste of the tea, but also provides many health benefits, including stress relief.

Theanine, an amino acid that helps reduce anxiety, is found in the tea plant. It helps to overcome stress. A study conducted at a university in Japan even found that students who drank green tea regularly had less stress.

Also Read: Know the early warning signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Regular consumption of Tulsi helps to detoxify the body organs. Tulsi helps calm the mind and relieve stress. In addition, it provides a number of psychological benefits, including anti-depressant activity and benefits in improving memory and cognitive performance.

Eating nutrient-dense carbohydrate sources such as sweet potatoes may help lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Chronic stress can cause cortisol to become dysfunctional, which can lead to inflammation, pain, and other negative effects.

Eggs are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants that are essential for a healthy stress response. Eggs contain choline. Choline plays an important role in brain health. It may protect against stress.