Health experts share how many eggs you can have in a day

Eggs have always been a part of many diets. They have, however, also been connected to cardiovascular disease and cholesterol.

One egg a day, according to a group of researchers from the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences, won’t harm you and won’t have an impact on your cholesterol levels.

Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, a gastroenterologist practising in California, posted a video to Instagram discussing the benefits of egg yolk, the yolk’s yellow portion and a nutrient-rich food.

In the caption, he shared, ‘For decades, the fear of cholesterol problems led many people to cut back on eggs since they are a source of dietary cholesterol. Nutrition experts say the average large egg yolk contains nearly 200 milligrams of cholesterol, about two-thirds of what was considered the daily maximum for dietary cholesterol consumption until 2015, when federal nutritional guidelines stopped recommending a dietary cholesterol limit.’

Earlier, the American Heart Association recommended avoiding egg yolks as it contributes to cholesterol.

‘Still, the recommendation says to limit to one egg. But if there’s no other comorbidity for a healthy individual who is consuming a heart-healthy diet with other things like fruits, whole grains and nuts and healthy oil, they can still have one egg daily. Because one egg is packed with a lot of nutrients. Egg whites contain a lot of proteins and yolk, too, has proteins, a major fat part but loaded with other nutrients that are not found in the whites,’ says Ruchika Jain, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.