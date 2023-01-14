I just met God! Following his encounter with Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, SS Rajamouli had a fanboy moment.

To the surprise of innumerable Indian film fans, SS Rajamouli recently crossed paths with legendary director Steven Spielberg in Los Angeles. With the director and MM Keeravaani, who won the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu from Jakkanna’s RRR, he was in a picture together. When Rajamouli first met one of the all-time greats of cinema, he was overjoyed and referred to him as ‘god.’ With his latest film, RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, Baahubali director has become an international sensation.

On January 14, Steven Spielberg appeared in images with SS Rajamouli and was referred to as ‘god’ in the posts. He appears enthusiastic in the photos as he fully appreciates the fan moment.

On Instagram, he posted, ‘I just met GOD.’

Another person who wrote about meeting Spielberg was MM Keeravaani.

‘Had the opportunity of meeting the God of cinema and express in his ears that I adore his movies especially DUEL like anything,’ read the tweet he sent out.