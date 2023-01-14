Indian Railways announces ‘ Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced a new tour package named ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur. The national transporter will use its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for the special tour to Nepal. The tour will begin from February 17 from New Delhi.The tour will cover pilgrimage and heritage sites at Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham (Nepal) along with Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train features 2 fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation – 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach and is also equipped with an infotainment system.

The 7 days tour package costs Rs 39,775 per person. The cost include train journey in respective class, Night stays at AC hotels, Vegetarian meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of a guide, etc.