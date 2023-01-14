Justice Indu Malhotra, the only dissenter in the Sabarimala case visits sabarimala

Justice Indu Malhotra, a former justice of the Supreme Court who was the only dissenter in the Sabarimala case, paid a visit to the temple on Friday. On Friday night, Indu Malhotra, a participant in the Sabarimala case who was on the Supreme Court’s constitution bench, travelled there from Pampa and offered prayers.

Only Justice Malhotra dissented from the four other justices at the decision in the issue involving allowing women of any age to enter the Sabarimala shrine.

She was adamant throughout her visit that she didn’t want to discuss the matter; she simply wanted to go to the temple.

Justice Indu Malhotra disagreed with the majority decision in the Sabarimala case and stated that the religious community should determine what constitutes an essential religious activity rather than the judiciary.

In her perspective, the courts shouldn’t decide which of these religious customs should be banned unless they are harmful, oppressive, or social ills like Sati.