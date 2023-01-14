Lenovo launches premium 5G tablet in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo launched new premium 5G tablet named Lenovo Tab P11 5G in the Indian markets. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is available to purchase in India via Amazon. Its 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999, whereas the 256GB storage model costs Rs. 34,999. This tablet comes in a single Storm Grey colour.

This Lenovo tablet sports an 11-inch 2K (1,200×2,000 pixels) IPS fingerprint-resistant display with 400 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G with an Adreno 619 GPU. There is also up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Also Read: Firefox launches new electric bicycle in India: Details

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. It is equipped with a dual-array microphone setup and four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is a 7,700mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of video streaming support. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The tablet is also compatible with sub-6GHz 5G networks and offers voice calling support.