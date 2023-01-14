New York judge fines former US President Donald Trump’s company Trump Organization $1.6 million for tax fraud

After being found guilty of 15 years of conspiring to deceive tax authorities, a New York judge fined former US President Donald Trump’s business Trump Organization $1.6 million on Friday (January 13). Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court handed down the sentence after jurors in December of last year found two affiliates of the business guilty of 17 criminal offences.

According to a report by the Associated Press earlier in the day, Justice Merchan can impose a fine of up to $1.6 million, which is equal to double the taxes that a select group of executives were able to avoid paying on benefits like rent-free apartments in Trump buildings, private school tuition, and high-end cars.

On Tuesday (January 10), Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Trump Organization was sentenced to five months in jail by Justice Merchan.

Last summer, Weisselberg had pleaded guilty to evading taxes on $1.7 million in compensation.