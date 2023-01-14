On Sethusamudram project, BJP accuses MK Stalin of misleading public

After the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram ship canal project, the BJP accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of ‘misleading’ the populace.

In the Assembly, Stalin claimed that J. Jayalalithaa, the late AIADMK leader who had initially supported the project, abruptly changed her position and began knocking on the doors of the court to oppose it. After the project’s commissioning about ten years ago, there would have been many advantages if there had been no political roadblocks.

The project, according to BJP state chief Annamalai, might only be advantageous for the shipping firms run by DMK leader Kanimozhi and TR Balu.

The BJP has stated that it will only support the project if Ram Setu is not harmed.

Professor Tad S. Murthy warned that the destruction of Ram Sethu could trigger a tsunami in the area, but the chief minister disregarded his advice, according to Annamalai, who also noted that the project does not meet the requirement for a 12% annual return set by the government’s think tank Niti Aayog.

Annamalai added that supporting the resolution in the Assembly shouldn’t be taken as a sign of approval.

Movement from the Gulf of Munnar to the Palk Straits would be made easier by the canal. The handling of transhipment cargo would not go to ports in foreign nations, including Sri Lanka, and coastal security would be strengthened. Ships would travel closer together, taking less time to get there, and carrying more cargo overall.